Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) Position Lessened by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA lessened its holdings in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 23.5% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 126,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after buying an additional 24,122 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $732,000. Numeric Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 81.5% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 370,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after buying an additional 166,300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 19.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $953,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) traded up 1.73% on Friday, reaching $68.76. The company had a trading volume of 748,625 shares. Molina Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $72.79. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.93 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Molina Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 16.10% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare Inc will post ($2.70) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Molina sold 25,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $1,500,752.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 585,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,759,014.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Mario Md Molina sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $1,028,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 359,460 shares of company stock worth $23,373,992. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc offers Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals, and assists government agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program. The Company operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions and Other, which includes its Pathways Health and Community Support LLC (Pathways) business.

