Model N, Inc. (MODN) Shares Bought by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,211 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Model N accounts for about 1.9% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Model N worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SQN Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Model N by 28.8% in the second quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 2,805,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,307,000 after acquiring an additional 627,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 963,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 28,369 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 11.1% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 856,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,393,000 after acquiring an additional 85,879 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 1.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 822,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Model N by 5.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 789,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 42,890 shares during the last quarter. 65.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) traded down 0.33% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.95. 66,570 shares of the company were exchanged. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $15.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20. The stock’s market capitalization is $434.94 million.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Model N had a negative net margin of 30.85% and a negative return on equity of 52.59%. The business had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post ($0.62) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Amelia Generalis sold 6,298 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $84,078.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,320.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MODN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Model N from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Model N Profile

Model N, Inc is a provider of revenue management solutions for life science and technology companies. The Company’s solutions enable its customers to maximize revenues and reduce revenue compliance risk by transforming their revenue life cycle from a series of tactical, disjointed operations into a strategic end-to-end process.

