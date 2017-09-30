Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 180,694 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 513.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 180,694 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $15,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,726,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,110,228,000 after buying an additional 4,556,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,570,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,368,000 after buying an additional 2,727,063 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,549,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,148,000 after buying an additional 1,092,206 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,213,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,070,000 after buying an additional 1,066,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,668,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,059,000 after buying an additional 989,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) traded up 0.14% during trading on Friday, reaching $81.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,301,278 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day moving average is $70.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $86.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 42.90%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post $8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Vetr cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 51,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,404,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,684,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $355,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,988 shares in the company, valued at $7,318,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 466,819 shares of company stock worth $36,740,240 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

