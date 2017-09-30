MML Investors Services LLC Sells 2,099 Shares of Cerner Corporation (CERN)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cerner Corporation were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,652,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,750,000 after buying an additional 43,521 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner Corporation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,296,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,341,000 after buying an additional 876,919 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner Corporation by 6.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,875,000 after buying an additional 47,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $5,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Zane M. Burke sold 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $6,342,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 118,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $7,326,549.39. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,279,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,583 shares of company stock valued at $24,758,191 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CERN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerner Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cerner Corporation in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cerner Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Cerner Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cerner Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) opened at 71.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.04 and a 200 day moving average of $63.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.95. Cerner Corporation has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $72.27.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Cerner Corporation had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cerner Corporation will post $2.50 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Corporation Profile

Cerner Corporation (Cerner) is a supplier of healthcare information technology (HCIT). The Company offers a range of intelligent solutions and services that support the clinical, financial and operational needs of organizations of all sizes. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Global. The Domestic segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures associated with business activity in the United States.

