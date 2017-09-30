MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 99,200 Whole Foods Market, Inc. (WFM)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,000. Whole Foods Market makes up about 7.3% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whole Foods Market by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. AT Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Whole Foods Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whole Foods Market by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whole Foods Market by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whole Foods Market by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WFM shares. Vetr upgraded shares of Whole Foods Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.24 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whole Foods Market in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Whole Foods Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Whole Foods Market and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Whole Foods Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.76.

Shares of Whole Foods Market, Inc. (WFM) remained flat at $41.99 during trading on Friday. 760,065 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.34. Whole Foods Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $43.84.

Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Whole Foods Market had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whole Foods Market, Inc. will post $1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whole Foods Market, Inc is engaged in the business of natural and organic foods supermarket. The Company operates approximately 456 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Its stores have an average size of approximately 39,000 square feet, and are supported by its distribution centers, bake house facilities, commissary kitchens, seafood-processing facilities, a produce procurement center, and a specialty coffee and tea procurement and roasting operation, among others.

