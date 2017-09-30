Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MITCHELLS &BUTLERS (NASDAQ:MBPFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Mitchells & Butlers Plc is engaged in restaurants & pubs business. The company’s brands include Sizzling Pubs, Vintage Inns, Harvester, Ember Inns, Toby Carvery, Crown Carveries, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s, Alex, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Browns, Innkeeper’s Lodge, Oak Tree, Orchid Pubs and Premium Country Pubs. Its business segment consists of Retail Operating and Property business. Retail Operating business manages Group’s retail operating units. Property business holds the Group’s freehold and leasehold property. Mitchells & Butlers Plc is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of MITCHELLS &BUTLERS (MBPFF) traded up 1.4842% on Friday, reaching $3.3709. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,933 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.2529. MITCHELLS &BUTLERS has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

WARNING: “MITCHELLS &BUTLERS (MBPFF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/mitchells-butlers-mbpff-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

