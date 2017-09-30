MiMedx Group, Inc (MDXG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on MiMedx Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, June 26th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at about $531,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at about $518,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,040,000. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MiMedx Group (MDXG) traded up 0.17% during trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,704,540 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 62.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44. MiMedx Group has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $17.47.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.22 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.48%. MiMedx Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group will post $0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $14.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is an integrated developer, processor and marketer of regenerative biomaterial products and bioimplants human placental tissue, skin and bone. The Company’s Regenerative Biomaterials segment includes the design, manufacture, and marketing of products and tissue processing services for the Wound Care, Surgical, Sports Medicine, Ophthalmic and Dental market categories.

