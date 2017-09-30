Miles Capital Inc. Takes Position in First Republic Bank (FRC)

Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in First Republic Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in First Republic Bank by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank (NYSE FRC) traded up 0.79% during trading on Friday, hitting $104.46. 795,130 shares of the stock traded hands. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $104.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.68 and its 200 day moving average is $96.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.01.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $641.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post $4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.38.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank is a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank specializes in providing services, including private banking, private business banking, real estate lending and wealth management services, including trust and custody services, to clients in selected metropolitan areas in the United States.

