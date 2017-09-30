Miles Capital Inc. Has $991,000 Position in Gap, Inc. (The) (GPS)

Miles Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Gap, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GPS) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gap, Inc. (The) were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Gap, Inc. (The) in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in Gap, Inc. (The) by 198.0% in the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Gap, Inc. (The) in the second quarter worth $144,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gap, Inc. (The) by 67.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Gap, Inc. (The) in the second quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) traded up 0.03% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.53. 3,433,251 shares of the stock were exchanged. Gap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $30.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average is $23.86.

Gap, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Gap, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gap, Inc. will post $2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Gap, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

In other news, EVP Paul Joseph Chapman sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $111,772.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 666,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $18,665,103.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,237,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,538,065.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 676,682 shares of company stock valued at $18,896,710. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPS. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Gap, Inc. (The) in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gap, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Gap, Inc. (The) in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Gap, Inc. (The) from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Gap, Inc. (The) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Gap, Inc. (The) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.55.

The Gap, Inc (Gap Inc) is an apparel retail company. The Company offers apparel, accessories and personal care products for men, women and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta and Intermix brands. Its products are available to customers online through Company-owned Websites and through the use of third-parties that provide logistics and fulfillment services.

