Miles Capital Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN)

Miles Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Cerner Corporation makes up 0.8% of Miles Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cerner Corporation were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Waldron LP acquired a new position in shares of Cerner Corporation during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner Corporation by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 793,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,677,000 after acquiring an additional 70,424 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cerner Corporation by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK boosted its position in shares of Cerner Corporation by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 73,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner Corporation by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cerner Corporation in a report on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Cerner Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Cerner Corporation in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Cerner Corporation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Cerner Corporation in a report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ CERN) traded up 0.76% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,705,995 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.04 and its 200 day moving average is $63.61. Cerner Corporation has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Cerner Corporation had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Corporation will post $2.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 118,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $7,326,549.39. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,279,469.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Zane M. Burke sold 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $6,342,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 371,583 shares of company stock worth $24,758,191. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Corporation (Cerner) is a supplier of healthcare information technology (HCIT). The Company offers a range of intelligent solutions and services that support the clinical, financial and operational needs of organizations of all sizes. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Global. The Domestic segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures associated with business activity in the United States.

