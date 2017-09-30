Micron Technology’s (MU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Longbow Research

Longbow Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. Longbow Research currently has a $50.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $42.00.

MU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.93.

Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) traded up 3.61% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,711,411 shares. Micron Technology has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $39.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.75. Micron Technology also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 72,401 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 181% compared to the typical volume of 25,728 put options.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post $7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $30,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,445.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,032,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,077 shares of company stock worth $3,337,692. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,141,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,489,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004,759 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Micron Technology by 386.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,794,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,188,259,000 after acquiring an additional 31,616,346 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,080,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $420,639,000 after acquiring an additional 74,670 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 292.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,850,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834,274 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,008,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $317,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

