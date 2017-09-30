Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $94.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

Shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) opened at 89.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.85 and a 200 day moving average of $79.71. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $57.52 and a 12-month high of $91.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $972.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.87 million. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post $5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $200,876.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $109,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,829 shares of company stock worth $561,905 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated is engaged in developing, manufacturing and selling specialized semiconductor products used by its customers for a range of embedded control applications. The Company operates through two segments: semiconductor products and technology licensing. In the semiconductor products segment, the Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal and timing products.

