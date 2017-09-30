Michael Kors Holdings Limited (KORS) Shares Bought by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,520 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 0.14% of Michael Kors Holdings Limited worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 17.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,410,156 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $86,042,000 after purchasing an additional 357,661 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Michael Kors Holdings Limited in the first quarter worth $389,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 5.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 818,344 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $29,663,000 after purchasing an additional 39,949 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 9,030.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 251,090 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 248,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 6.1% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,410,252 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $51,121,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KORS. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.02.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE KORS) opened at 47.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68. Michael Kors Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $52.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average of $37.81.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The lifestyle brand reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.18 million. Michael Kors Holdings Limited had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 40.26%. Michael Kors Holdings Limited’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Michael Kors Holdings Limited will post $3.70 EPS for the current year.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited is a designer, marketer, distributor and retailer of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel bearing the Michael Kors tradename and related trademarks MICHAEL KORS, MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS, and various other related trademarks and logos. The Company operates through three segments: retail, wholesale and licensing.

