MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI) Stake Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of MGP Ingredients worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 60.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 973,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,787,000 after acquiring an additional 365,200 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 746,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,212,000 after acquiring an additional 57,890 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 40.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,716,000 after acquiring an additional 174,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 11.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,536,000 after acquiring an additional 51,902 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $22,030,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGP Ingredients Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 934 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $53,518.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,864.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ MGPI) opened at 60.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average of $54.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.04. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $62.00.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.39 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post $1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/mgp-ingredients-inc-mgpi-stake-raised-by-rhumbline-advisers.html.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc is a producer and supplier of distilled spirits, and specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. The Company’s distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, and grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin. The Company’s segments include distillery products and ingredient solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.