MetLife, Inc. (MET) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension investment Board

Public Sector Pension investment Board cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension investment Board’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 583.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 50.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (MET) opened at 51.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 611.18 and a beta of 1.44. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day moving average is $47.30.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. MetLife had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post $4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. MetLife’s payout ratio is 1,777.98%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Langen Mcalenn restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co started coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.95.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc is a provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. The Company’s segments include U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); MetLife Holdings, and Corporate & Other. Its U.S. segment is organized into Group Benefits, Retirement and Income Solutions and Property & Casualty businesses.

