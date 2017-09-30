Methanex Corporation (MEOH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Methanex has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. Methanex should gain from healthy demand fundamentals for methanol. We are also optimistic about its Louisiana project, which is expected to create significant value for shareholders and meaningfully contribute to cash generation. However, the company is still exposed to a volatile methanol pricing environment. Moreover, it continues to face headwinds due to curtailment of gas supply. Short-term natural gas supply issues are expected to continue across the company’s Trinidad and Egypt operations. Production outages are also affecting its operations.”

MEOH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Methanex Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Methanex Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Methanex Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Methanex Corporation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Methanex Corporation to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.93.

Shares of Methanex Corporation (MEOH) traded down 1.85% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.30. 1,040,129 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.74. Methanex Corporation has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $53.35.

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.23). Methanex Corporation had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Methanex Corporation will post $3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Methanex Corporation’s payout ratio is 47.81%.

Methanex Corporation announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,660,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Methanex Corporation by 76.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 101,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 43,776 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Methanex Corporation by 43.4% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Methanex Corporation by 17.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Methanex Corporation by 149.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Methanex Corporation by 103.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 409,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,080,000 after buying an additional 208,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex Corporation

Methanex Corp is a Canada-based producer and supplier of methanol to a range of international markets. The Company operates production sites in Canada, Chile, Egypt, New Zealand, the United States, as well as Trinidad and Tobago. Its global operations are supported by a global supply chain of terminals, storage facilities and a fleet of methanol ocean tankers.

