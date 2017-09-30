Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrust Arizona LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 97.1% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 230.2% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 10.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Security Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (The) alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Merriman Wealth Management LLC Takes $311,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (GS)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/merriman-wealth-management-llc-takes-311000-position-in-goldman-sachs-group-inc-the-gs.html.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) opened at 237.19 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.77 and a 12 month high of $255.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post $18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is 15.74%.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 4,590 shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.79, for a total value of $1,045,556.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 854,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,743,365.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 17,685 shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total value of $4,156,328.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,109 shares in the company, valued at $18,827,217.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,535 shares of company stock worth $5,956,868 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub lowered Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.04.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is an investment banking, securities and investment management company that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The Company operates in four business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.