Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. held its position in shares of Cohen & Steers infrastucture Fund Inc (NYSE:UTF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers infrastucture Fund were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers infrastucture Fund in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers infrastucture Fund by 115.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers infrastucture Fund by 12.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Doliver Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers infrastucture Fund in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers infrastucture Fund by 3.9% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers infrastucture Fund Inc alerts:

WARNING: “Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Maintains Holdings in Cohen & Steers infrastucture Fund Inc (UTF)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/meridian-investment-counsel-inc-maintains-holdings-in-cohen-steers-infrastucture-fund-inc-utf.html.

Shares of Cohen & Steers infrastucture Fund Inc (NYSE:UTF) traded up 0.35% on Friday, hitting $23.00. 149,674 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74. Cohen & Steers infrastucture Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $23.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.

Cohen & Steers infrastucture Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is total return with emphasis on income. Its portfolio of investments includes banks, electric, financial, insurance, industrials, airports, railways, toll roads, pipelines, gas distribution, real estate, water, telecommunications and utilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers infrastucture Fund Inc (NYSE:UTF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers infrastucture Fund Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers infrastucture Fund Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.