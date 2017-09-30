Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Holds Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. continued to hold its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 2.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 20.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 28.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) traded up 1.24% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.09. 1,058,684 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.50 and its 200-day moving average is $120.75. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.63 and a 12-month high of $133.49.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Zimmer Biomet Holdings had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post $8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Zimmer Biomet Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In other news, VP Tony W. Collins sold 16,986 shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $2,067,875.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBH. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $137.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut Zimmer Biomet Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings in a report on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet Holdings from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.58.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.

