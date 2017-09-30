Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.86 Million Position in Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Molson Coors Brewing makes up 1.7% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 14,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyds Banking Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyds Banking Group plc now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE TAP) traded up 0.36% during trading on Friday, reaching $81.64. 1,614,086 shares of the company were exchanged. Molson Coors Brewing Company has a 52-week low of $81.41 and a 52-week high of $112.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.50 and a 200 day moving average of $91.77.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. Molson Coors Brewing ‘s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Company will post $4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Molson Coors Brewing ‘s payout ratio is 16.38%.

In related news, CEO Gavin Hattersley sold 17,215 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $1,582,058.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,217 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $96.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.02.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company (MCBC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a brewer. The Company’s segments include MillerCoors LLC (United States segment), operating in the United States; Molson Coors Canada (Canada segment), operating in Canada; Molson Coors Europe (Europe segment), operating in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the United Kingdom and various other European countries; Molson Coors International (Molson Coors International segment), operating in various other countries, and Corporate.

