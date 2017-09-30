News stories about Merge Healthcare (NASDAQ:MRGE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Merge Healthcare earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 44.8219217285935 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Merge Healthcare (NASDAQ:MRGE) traded down 4.55% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. 822 shares of the stock traded hands. Merge Healthcare has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.07. The stock’s market cap is $130.28 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64.

Get Merge Healthcare Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Merge Healthcare (MRGE) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.08” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/merge-healthcare-mrge-receives-daily-news-impact-score-of-0-08.html.

Merge Healthcare Company Profile

Merge Healthcare Incorporated develops software solutions that facilitate the sharing of images. The Company operates through two segments: Merge Healthcare and Merge DNA. The Company’s Merge Healthcare segment markets, sells and implements interoperability, imaging and clinical solutions to healthcare providers.

Receive News & Ratings for Merge Healthcare Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merge Healthcare Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.