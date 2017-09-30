Menta Capital LLC Takes Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD)

Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Opera Trading Capital purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BKD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) opened at 10.60 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $18.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27. The stock’s market cap is $1.97 billion.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc operates senior living communities in the United States. The Company operates independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities, and continuing care retirement centers (CCRCs). It operates through five segments: Retirement Centers; Assisted Living; CCRCs-Rental; Brookdale Ancillary Services and Management Services.

