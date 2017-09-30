Menta Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,748 Panera Bread Co (PNRA)

Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Panera Bread Co (NASDAQ:PNRA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Panera Bread by 9.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Panera Bread by 140.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,171 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Panera Bread by 35.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Panera Bread during the second quarter valued at $11,465,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Panera Bread during the second quarter valued at $136,868,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Panera Bread in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Panera Bread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Panera Bread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Panera Bread has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.27.

About Panera Bread

Panera Bread Company is a food service company. The Company is a national bakery-cafe concept. As of December 27, 2016, the Company operated 2,036 own and franchise-operated bakery-cafe locations in 46 states, the District of Columbia, and Ontario, Canada. It operates through three segments: Company bakery-cafe operations, franchise operations, and fresh dough and other product operations.

