Menta Capital LLC Invests $557,000 in Liberty Interactive Corporation (QVCA)

Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation (NASDAQ:QVCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation by 16.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,334,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,740,000 after buying an additional 190,297 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $467,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation by 21.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 123,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 21,582 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation by 6.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Interactive Corporation news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $56,226.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Vadon sold 796,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $18,061,030.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,344,857 shares of company stock worth $51,282,498 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation (NASDAQ:QVCA) opened at 23.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Interactive Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QVCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. FBR & Co boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

About Liberty Interactive Corporation

Liberty Interactive Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are primarily engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Its principal businesses and assets include its subsidiaries QVC, Inc (QVC), zulily, llc (zulily) and and Evite, Inc (Evite).

