Mednax, Inc (MD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mednax, Inc (NYSE:MD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MD shares. KeyCorp raised Mednax from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Mednax in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Mednax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Mednax in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $46.00 price target on Mednax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 30th.

Get Mednax Inc alerts:

Mednax (NYSE:MD) remained flat at $43.12 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,011 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.37. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.40. Mednax has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $72.13.

Mednax (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $843.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.49 million. Mednax had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mednax will post $3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John C. Pepia sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,131.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Mednax by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Mednax by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mednax by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Mednax by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in Mednax by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/mednax-inc-md-given-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

Mednax Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc is a provider of physician services, including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, teleradiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s national network consisted of over 3,600 affiliated physicians, including over 1,130 physicians providing neonatal clinical care, in 35 states and Puerto Rico, primarily within hospital-based neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), to babies born prematurely or with medical complications.

Receive News & Ratings for Mednax Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mednax Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.