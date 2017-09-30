Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Has $243,000 Position in Dominion Energy Inc. (D)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. held its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 336.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monroe Bank & Trust MI grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 36.1% in the second quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) opened at 76.93 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average of $78.07. The company has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post $3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 87.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Citigroup Inc. lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc, formerly Dominion Resources, Inc, is a producer and transporter of energy. Dominion is focused on its investment in regulated electric generation, transmission and distribution and regulated natural gas transmission and distribution infrastructure. It operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power operating segment (DVP), Dominion Generation, Dominion Energy, and Corporate and Other.

