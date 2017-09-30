Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Lowers Holdings in Braskem S.A. (BAK)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its stake in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,893 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Braskem were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,889 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Braskem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Braskem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Braskem S.A. (NYSE BAK) opened at 26.74 on Friday. Braskem S.A. has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Braskem Profile

Braskem SA produces thermoplastic resins. The Company’s segments are Basic petrochemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, the United States and Europe, and Chemical distribution. It is also engaged in the import and export of chemicals, petrochemicals and fuels, the production, supply and sale of utilities such as steam, water, compressed air, industrial gases, the provision of industrial services, and the production, supply and sale of electric energy.

