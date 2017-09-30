Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Invests $1.38 Million in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EGRX)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned 0.12% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 183,871.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,206,853 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,197 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 17,917.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 828,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,386,000 after purchasing an additional 824,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,322,000 after purchasing an additional 103,760 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 329,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,045.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 278,108 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,939,000 after purchasing an additional 253,833 shares during the period.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) opened at 59.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $904.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average is $73.24. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $97.15.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.18). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 66.30% and a net margin of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $3.70 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 9th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty pharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EGRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $94.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein purchased 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,028.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products in the critical care and oncology areas. The Company’s product portfolio includes products, including Argatroban; Ryanodex; docetaxel injection, non-alcohol formulation; and Bendeka.

