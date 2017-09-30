Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $1.11 Million Stake in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (SUPV)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NASDAQ:SUPV) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUPV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR by 62,844.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,539,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,169 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,891,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,155,000 after acquiring an additional 839,387 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR during the 1st quarter worth $6,335,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 973,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,609,000 after acquiring an additional 270,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR during the 2nd quarter worth $4,816,000.

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NASDAQ:SUPV) opened at 24.69 on Friday. Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion and a PE ratio of 80.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.77.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SUPV shares. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS AG lifted their price target on shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Grupo Supervielle SA is an Argentina-based holding company primarily engaged in the financial sector. The Company provides services through numerous subsidiaries, such as Banco Supervielle SA, that offers bank services, mainly to individuals and commercial customers; Cordial Compania Financiera SA, which focuses on credit card issuing, as well as providing consumer loans and insurance for Wal-Mart Argentina customers; Tarjeta Automatica SA, which issues and administrates credit cards; Cordial Microfinanzas SA, that offers financing for urban micro-enterprises; Supervielle Seguros SA, which sells insurance products; Supervielle Asset Management Sociedad Gerente de FCI SA, which manages investment funds, and Espacio Cordial Servicios SA, that distributes audio and video equipment, computers, home appliance and air conditioning units, among others.

