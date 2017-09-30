McKesson Corporation (MCK) CEO John H. Hammergren Sells 99,000 Shares

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) CEO John H. Hammergren sold 99,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $15,235,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,391,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
John H. Hammergren also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 22nd, John H. Hammergren sold 225,000 shares of McKesson Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.67, for a total value of $34,125,750.00.
- On Wednesday, September 20th, John H. Hammergren sold 125,000 shares of McKesson Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $18,772,500.00.
- On Friday, September 22nd, John H. Hammergren sold 100,000 shares of McKesson Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.53, for a total value of $15,353,000.00.
McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) traded down 0.07% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,111 shares. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $114.53 and a 12 month high of $169.29. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.02.
McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.35). McKesson Corporation had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $51.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post $12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from McKesson Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. McKesson Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.07%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in McKesson Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in McKesson Corporation by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP increased its position in McKesson Corporation by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in McKesson Corporation by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. UBS AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of McKesson Corporation in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays PLC set a $187.00 target price on McKesson Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 4th. Vetr downgraded McKesson Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.51 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $165.00 target price on McKesson Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.53.
McKesson Corporation Company Profile
McKesson Corporation (McKesson) is engaged in delivering pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and healthcare information technology. The Company operates through two segments: McKesson Distribution Solutions and Technology Solutions. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes drugs and equipment, and health and beauty care products across North America and internationally.
