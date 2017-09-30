McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Friday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MKC. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 19th. Edward Jones raised McCormick & Company, from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on McCormick & Company, in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC raised McCormick & Company, from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered McCormick & Company, from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McCormick & Company, presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.88.

McCormick & Company, (MKC) traded up 0.97% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,181,638 shares. McCormick & Company, has a 1-year low of $88.64 and a 1-year high of $106.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.52.

McCormick & Company, (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. McCormick & Company, had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, will post $4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. McCormick & Company,’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in McCormick & Company, by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in McCormick & Company, by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distributing spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the food industry, including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. The Company’s segments include consumer and industrial. The Company is involved in the manufacturing and sales of flavorful products.

