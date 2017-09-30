McClatchy Company (The) (MNI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McClatchy Company (The) (NYSE:MNI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “McClatchy Company is a newspaper and Internet publisher. It publishes daily and non-daily newspapers located in western coastal states, North and South Carolina and Minnesota. McClatchy also publishes a local website in each of its daily newspaper markets, offering readers information, comprehensive news, advertising, e-commerce and other services. McClatchy also owns and operates other media-related businesses, including Nando Media, a national on-line publishing operation, and The Newspaper Network, a national newspaper marketing company. (Company Press Release) “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MNI. Noble Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of McClatchy Company (The) in a research note on Friday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McClatchy Company (The) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

McClatchy Company (NYSE:MNI) opened at 7.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $56.33 million. McClatchy Company has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.15.

McClatchy Company (The) (NYSE:MNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). McClatchy Company (The) had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $225.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that McClatchy Company will post ($6.11) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNI. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of McClatchy Company (The) by 9.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of McClatchy Company (The) by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 366,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McClatchy Company (The) during the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McClatchy Company (The) during the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Hancock Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of McClatchy Company (The) during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 35.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The McClatchy Company is a news and information publisher of various publications, such as the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and the (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. The Company’s segments include Western Segment and Eastern Segment.

