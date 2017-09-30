Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Receives $21.00 Average PT from Analysts

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Martin Midstream Partners L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. by 33.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. by 192.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. by 18.0% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. by 61.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) traded down 3.12% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 634,733 shares. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $22.88.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.17 million. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Martin Midstream Partners L.P.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is a limited partnership with a set of operations focused in the United States Gulf Coast region. The Company’s four business lines include terminalling and storage services for petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of finished lubricants; natural gas services, including liquids transportation and distribution services, and natural gas storage; sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution, and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products.

