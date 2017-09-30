Mark William Opzoomer Acquires 5,000 Shares of Entertainment One Ltd (ETO) Stock

Entertainment One Ltd (LON:ETO) insider Mark William Opzoomer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.43) per share, for a total transaction of £12,750 ($17,146.32).

Shares of Entertainment One Ltd (LON:ETO) opened at 258.00 on Friday. Entertainment One Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 206.88 and a 52-week high of GBX 261.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 242.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 237.07. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.10 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Entertainment One from GBX 225 ($3.03) to GBX 240 ($3.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.76) price target on shares of Entertainment One in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on Entertainment One in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 295 ($3.97) price target on the stock. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on Entertainment One in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entertainment One has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 252.22 ($3.39).

About Entertainment One

Entertainment One Ltd is a Canada-based independent entertainment company focused on the acquisition, production and distribution of television, family, film and music content rights across all media across the world. The Company’s segments include Television, Family and Film. The Television segment is engaged in the production, acquisition and exploitation of television and music content rights across all media.

