Marie A. Chandoha Sells 6,018 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 6,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $265,153.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) opened at 43.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.64. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $44.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.76. The Charles Schwab Corporation also saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 6,534 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 774% compared to the typical volume of 748 put options.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. The Charles Schwab Corporation had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post $1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank AG lowered The Charles Schwab Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation in a report on Monday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on The Charles Schwab Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on The Charles Schwab Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Charles Schwab Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Waldron LP grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation by 23.9% in the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 9,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation by 12.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,229,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,812,000 after purchasing an additional 348,865 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation by 119.1% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 12,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation in the first quarter valued at $18,451,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,906,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,806,000 after purchasing an additional 346,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab Corporation

The Charles Schwab Corporation (CSC) is a savings and loan holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, money management and financial advisory services. The Company provides financial services to individuals and institutional clients through two segments: Investor Services and Advisor Services.

