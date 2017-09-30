Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Position Boosted by Mason Capital Management LLC

Mason Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,702,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 678,000 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum Corporation comprises about 5.8% of Mason Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mason Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Marathon Petroleum Corporation worth $89,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 2,779.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,121,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,836,372,000 after purchasing an additional 54,172,304 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 7,707,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,764 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,947,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,640 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,331,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,685,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,573 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. BidaskClub lowered Marathon Petroleum Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. Cowen and Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum Corporation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Petroleum Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lowered Marathon Petroleum Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

In related news, VP C. Michael Palmer sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $607,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE MPC) traded up 1.10% on Friday, hitting $56.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,723,894 shares. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $39.29 and a 12 month high of $56.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average of $52.13.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. Marathon Petroleum Corporation had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post $2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is engaged in refining, marketing, retail and transportation businesses in the United States and the largest east of the Mississippi. The Company operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing; Speedway; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at the Company’s seven refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States.

