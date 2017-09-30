MAI Capital Management Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Danaher Corporation (DHR)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher Corporation were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation by 2,530.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,967,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,247,398,000 after acquiring an additional 36,524,795 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation by 44.7% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,782,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $487,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,967,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,503,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,015 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Corporation in the first quarter worth approximately $116,462,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Corporation in the first quarter worth approximately $116,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Danaher Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Danaher Corporation in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Danaher Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Danaher Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Danaher Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.98.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) opened at 85.78 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $88.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average is $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Danaher Corporation had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Danaher Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post $3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Danaher Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

In other news, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $799,154.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 10,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $878,291.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,797.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,496 shares of company stock worth $5,916,223. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher Corporation

Danaher Corporation (Danaher) designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Life Sciences, which offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines; Diagnostics; which offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software and services; Dental, which provides products that are used to diagnose, treat and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums and supporting bone, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, which consists of various lines of business, including water quality and product identification.

