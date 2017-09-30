Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Magic Software Enterprises earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the software maker an impact score of 45.3942807098988 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Magic Software Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) traded down 2.79% on Friday, reaching $8.70. 45,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $383.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $8.90.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post $0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.30%.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is a provider of application development, business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions and related professional services. The Company is a vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing services. Its software technology is used by customers to develop, deploy and integrate on premise, mobile and cloud-based business.

