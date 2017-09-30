Macquarie Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for BHP Billiton plc (BLT)

Macquarie restated their outperform rating on shares of BHP Billiton plc (LON:BLT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,600 ($21.52) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.52) price target on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research note on Monday, September 25th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their price target on shares of BHP Billiton plc from GBX 1,190 ($16.00) to GBX 1,235 ($16.61) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of BHP Billiton plc to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,375 ($18.49) to GBX 1,325 ($17.82) in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on shares of BHP Billiton plc from GBX 1,450 ($19.50) to GBX 1,500 ($20.17) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,320 ($17.75) price target on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BHP Billiton plc has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,324.09 ($17.81).

BHP Billiton plc (BLT) opened at 1314.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 69.98 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,398.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,275.15. BHP Billiton plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,070.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,518.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from BHP Billiton plc’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

About BHP Billiton plc

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

