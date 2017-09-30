Macerich Company (The) (MAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.93.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Macerich Company (The) in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. cut their price objective on shares of Macerich Company (The) from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Macerich Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Macerich Company (The) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macerich Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Macerich Company (The) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Macerich Company (The) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Macerich Company (The) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,039,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Macerich Company (The) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Macerich Company (The) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,714,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,462,838,000 after buying an additional 353,936 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich Company (MAC) traded down 0.56% on Friday, reaching $54.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,329 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 0.78. Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.39.

Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. Macerich Company (The) had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 3.38%. Macerich Company (The)’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macerich Company will post $1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Macerich Company (The)’s payout ratio is currently 278.43%.

Macerich Company (The) Company Profile

The Macerich Company is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is involved in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community/power shopping centers located throughout the United States. The Company owns ownership interests in, The Macerich Partnership, L.P.

