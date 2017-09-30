Luca Mignini Acquires 4,300 Shares of Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Stock

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) insider Luca Mignini acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.47 per share, for a total transaction of $199,821.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,631.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Campbell Soup Company (CPB) opened at 46.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.73. Campbell Soup Company has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $64.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.36.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 59.84%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Campbell Soup Company will post $3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 48.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCG Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 133,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,379,000 after buying an additional 236,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $47.00 target price on Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Campbell Soup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Campbell Soup Company is a food company, which manufactures and markets food products. The Company’s segments include Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service channel businesses.

