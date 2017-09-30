Ltd. Gazit-Globe Buys 27,000 Shares of Gazit Globe Ltd (GZT) Stock

Gazit Globe Ltd (TSE:GZT) (NYSE:GZT) insider Ltd. Gazit-Globe acquired 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.96 per share, with a total value of C$916,920.00.
Ltd. Gazit-Globe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 26th, Ltd. Gazit-Globe acquired 61,000 shares of Gazit Globe stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.96 per share, with a total value of C$2,071,560.00.
- On Monday, September 25th, Ltd. Gazit-Globe acquired 69,000 shares of Gazit Globe stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$34.03 per share, with a total value of C$2,348,070.00.
- On Sunday, September 24th, Ltd. Gazit-Globe acquired 1,500 shares of Gazit Globe stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$34.23 per share, with a total value of C$51,345.00.
- On Thursday, September 7th, Ltd. Gazit-Globe acquired 156,000 shares of Gazit Globe stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$34.19 per share, with a total value of C$5,333,640.00.
- On Wednesday, September 6th, Ltd. Gazit-Globe acquired 4,000 shares of Gazit Globe stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$34.25 per share, with a total value of C$137,000.00.
- On Tuesday, September 5th, Ltd. Gazit-Globe acquired 29,000 shares of Gazit Globe stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$34.33 per share, with a total value of C$995,570.00.
- On Sunday, September 3rd, Ltd. Gazit-Globe acquired 36,000 shares of Gazit Globe stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$34.56 per share, with a total value of C$1,244,160.00.
- On Monday, September 4th, Ltd. Gazit-Globe acquired 78,000 shares of Gazit Globe stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$34.43 per share, with a total value of C$2,685,540.00.
- On Thursday, August 31st, Ltd. Gazit-Globe acquired 102,000 shares of Gazit Globe stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$34.81 per share, with a total value of C$3,550,620.00.
- On Wednesday, August 30th, Ltd. Gazit-Globe acquired 76,000 shares of Gazit Globe stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$34.85 per share, with a total value of C$2,648,600.00.
Shares of Gazit Globe Ltd (TSE GZT) opened at 12.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28. Gazit Globe Ltd has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04.
About Gazit Globe
Gazit-Globe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, operates, and manages supermarket-anchored shopping centers in North America, Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 426 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 6.6 million square meters in approximately 20 countries.
Receive News & Ratings for Gazit Globe Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazit Globe Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.