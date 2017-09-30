Loxo Oncology, Inc. (LOXO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,519,672 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 298% from the previous session’s volume of 381,844 shares.The stock last traded at $93.05 and had previously closed at $83.45.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loxo Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Loxo Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.59.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average of $61.97. The company’s market cap is $2.75 billion.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Loxo Oncology, Inc. will post ($4.54) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Loxo Oncology news, insider Naarden Jacob Van sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $226,742.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,371.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua H. Bilenker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $1,335,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,207 shares in the company, valued at $17,466,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,896 shares of company stock worth $6,865,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOXO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loxo Oncology by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Loxo Oncology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Loxo Oncology by 4,388.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Loxo Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Loxo Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Loxo Oncology Company Profile

Loxo Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on development of medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers. The Company’s pipeline focuses on cancers that are dependent on single gene abnormalities, such that a single drug has the potential to treat the cancer with dramatic effect.

