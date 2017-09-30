Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Holds Position in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. maintained its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.10% of Hallmark Financial Services worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 542.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 38,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $844,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) opened at 11.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.02 million, a P/E ratio of 118.47 and a beta of 0.85. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88.
HALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.
About Hallmark Financial Services
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is an insurance holding company. The Company markets, distributes, underwrites and services its property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals. Its business involves marketing, distributing, underwriting and servicing insurance products, as well as providing other insurance related services.
