Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Holds Position in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. maintained its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.10% of Hallmark Financial Services worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 542.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 38,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $844,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hallmark Financial Services Inc. alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) opened at 11.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.02 million, a P/E ratio of 118.47 and a beta of 0.85. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Holds Position in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc-holds-position-in-hallmark-financial-services-inc-hall.html.

HALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is an insurance holding company. The Company markets, distributes, underwrites and services its property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals. Its business involves marketing, distributing, underwriting and servicing insurance products, as well as providing other insurance related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.