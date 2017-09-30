Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Ingevity Corp (NGVT)

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ingevity Corp (NASDAQ:NGVT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NGVT. Jefferies Group LLC set a $71.00 price target on shares of Ingevity Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Ingevity Corp in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ingevity Corp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ingevity Corp in a report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of Ingevity Corp (NGVT) opened at 62.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day moving average is $59.86. Ingevity Corp has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $63.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90.

Ingevity Corp (NASDAQ:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $260.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.56 million. Ingevity Corp had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 76.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ingevity Corp will post $2.40 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity Corp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 195,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity Corp by 4,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity Corp by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity Corp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity Corp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000.

About Ingevity Corp

Ingevity Corporation is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and high performance carbon materials. The Company is also a manufacturer of activated carbon used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals.

