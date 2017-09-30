Lombard Medical, Inc. (EVAR) Trading 7.2% Higher

Lombard Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVAR) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.48. 646,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,803% from the average session volume of 22,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54. The firm’s market capitalization is $12.49 million.

About Lombard Medical

Lombard Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company specializes in developing, manufacturing, and marketing endovascular stent-grafts that address medical needs in the repair of aortic aneurysms. The Company’s Aorfix is an abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) stent-graft for the treatment of AAAs with angulation at the neck of the aneurysm of over 90 degrees.

