LogMein, Inc. (LOGM) Position Increased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in LogMein, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 573.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.19% of LogMein worth $10,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in LogMein by 316.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in LogMein by 0.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in LogMein by 102.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in LogMein in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in LogMein in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LogMein, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) traded up 2.56% during trading on Friday, hitting $110.05. The stock had a trading volume of 500,769 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.94. The company’s market capitalization is $5.80 billion. LogMein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.22 and a 52 week high of $123.95.

LogMein (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. LogMein had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. LogMein’s revenue for the quarter was up 220.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LogMein, Inc. will post $4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LogMein news, insider Christopher Battles sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total transaction of $84,919.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,800.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Benson sold 3,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.60, for a total value of $336,585.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,319 shares of company stock valued at $7,922,367 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOGM has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LogMein in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded LogMein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LogMein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of LogMein in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of LogMein in a research report on Monday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.85.

LogMein Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based service offerings, which helps people and businesses to connect to their workplace, colleagues and customers. The Company’s core cloud-based services are categorized into four business lines: Communications and Collaboration; Engagement and Support; Identity and Access, and Additional Service Offerings.

