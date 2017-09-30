Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lloyds Banking Group PLC earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.9015009614385 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) remained flat at $3.66 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,614,610 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group PLC’s previous None dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Lloyds Banking Group PLC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LYG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lloyds Banking Group PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Lloyds Banking Group PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lloyds Banking Group PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a provider of financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom. The Company’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance, and long-term savings, protection and investment. The Company’s segments are Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance and Other.

