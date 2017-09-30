Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Live Oak Bancshares Inc. alerts:

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) opened at 23.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83. The company has a market cap of $812.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of -0.11. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $24.59.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.92 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post $0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/live-oak-bancshares-inc-lob-upgraded-to-hold-at-bidaskclub.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Live Oak Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director Diane Beth Glossman purchased 2,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $46,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,892 shares in the company, valued at $620,398.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOB. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company conducts business operations primarily through its commercial bank subsidiary, Live Oak Banking Company (the Bank). The Bank specializes in providing lending services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries. The loans originated by the Bank are guaranteed by the small business administration (SBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.