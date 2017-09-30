Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYV. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) opened at 43.55 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6221.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.74.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $415,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,229.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Capo sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $303,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc is a live entertainment company. The Company’s businesses consist of the promotion of live events, including ticketing, sponsorship and advertising. Its segments include Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, Ticketing and Artist Nation. The Concerts segment is engaged in promotion of live music events in its owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues; operation and management of music venues; production of music festivals, and creation of associated content.

